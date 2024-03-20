St. Augustine's University grapples with ongoing challenges, agencies donate gift cards

School administrators sent an email to students, staff, and faculty this week notifying them of $50 gift cards being made available for distribution from a partnership between Food Lion and Goodwill.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- This week, multiple alumni groups affiliated with St. Augustine's University banded together to call for the resignation of university leadership. Specifically, the resolution sought for the school's Board of Trustees to resign.

In response, Wednesday, board chairman Brian Boulware released a statement through the university's spokesperson. "The Board remains focused on preserving SAU's accreditation and stabilizing the University's finances under its new leadership," Boulware wrote. "The University's accreditation and financial stability are critical to its ability to continue as a premier HBCU in North Carolina. Our focus remains on fulfilling Saint Augustine's University's mission and supporting students, faculty, staff, and alumni."

Meanwhile, a basketball player, who asked not to be identified, said the focus is now on finding a new school.

"I regret coming here," the student-athlete said. "I don't know what I'm going to do."

Additionally, questions continue to mount as the school's food pantry could be in jeopardy once the majority of students transition to virtual learning on April 3.

ABC11 reached out to Food Lion for more details and has not immediately responded.

The developments come amid the announcement from Wake County Schools that it would be ending its partnership with St. Augustine's University amid ongoing accreditation challenges.

"We are very thankful and appreciative of the twelve years of partnership with the Wake County Public School System. While we are disappointed because we will miss the Wake Young Men's Leadership Academy (WYMLA) and Wake Young Women's Leadership Academy (WYWLA) students on our campus, we also understand the gravity of the moment," said interim president Dr. Marcus Burgess. "We fully support the decision of WCPSS Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor and the WCPSS Board of Education."

We look forward to the day we can invite the early college students back to SAU with open arms.