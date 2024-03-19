Exclusive: Alumni organizations call for resignation of entire Saint Augustine's Board of Trustees

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 learned exclusively on Monday that several key alumni organizations from Saint Augustine's University officially called for the resignation of the entire Board of Trustees.

The groups sent a signed resolution titled "#SAVESAU" that asks every single member of the Board of Trustees to step down amid issues with finances and SAU losing its accreditation.

ABC11 has been covering the financial issues at Saint Augustine's for weeks. The university owes millions of dollars to the IRS, hundreds of thousands to different organizations in unpaid bills, and a financial audit from 2021 showed roughly $10 million of its budget is unsupported.

ABC11 also found out last month that SAU also did not have the money to pay its employees. At last check, many employees are still missing their paychecks.

The university's accreditation was also revoked by the accreditation board, and the school is fighting to keep it through arbitration and potentially even litigation.

Alumni want answers about how the school got to this point, and from the resolution Monday, it's clear they want new leadership at the helm to save the university.

ABC11 reached out to Saint Augustine's officials about this resolution for comment but did not hear back.

ABC11 expects to learn more about the specifics of the resolution on Tuesday.