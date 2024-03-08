Saint Augustine's to consider other accreditation agencies after appeal denial

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Payroll and financial challenges are the latest in the Saint Augustine's University saga.

This week, Interim President Marcus Burgess told to ABC11 the school didn't make its last payroll, which was Feb. 23. That is the second time this month.

He also admitted he is not sure they will make the next one.

The school is also continuing to fight to return to full accreditation.

The university's accreditation appeal was denied last month by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Board of Trustees.

In a statement following the denial, Burgess said seniors will graduate and financial aid will be honored. He also announced the school will engage in arbitration and adhere to the outlined procedures.

In the meantime, Saint Augustine's will remain an accredited university.

Burgess said if arbitration doesn't go in the school's favor, it's already looking at other accreditation agencies.

"We have already done our orientation with TRACS," Burgess said. "We're feverishly working to ensure we can get through the applicant stage to the candidacy stage. If we can get that to happen, then we can receive title 4 funding."

Transnational Association of Christina Colleges and Schools (TRACS) is an accrediting agency in Virginia.

The president of TRACS confirmed with ABC11 Saint Augustine's has completed the application orientation.

There are several steps to move from one accreditation agency to another, including an approval letter from the US Department of Education.