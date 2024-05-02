Former NC Sheriff pushes for change in the wake of Charlotte's deadly shooting: 'I'm hurting'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Former Wake County Sheriff and 50-year law enforcement veteran Donnie Harrison is still reeling after the deadly attack on law enforcement Monday, as four officers with the U.S. Marshal's task force were killed and four others were shot while trying to serve a warrant on a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

"I'm hurt, and it's sad that we've got to go through this," Harrison told ABC11. "I've lost some deputies. I got shot myself. I know how quickly it can happen, and it's just sad. We're one big family. My heart's aching for them."

That ache never really goes away. Harrison arrived to the interview wearing a bracelet he never takes off, bearing the names of the several officers he lost while serving.

"It's possible every time we go out, every time we stop a car. One Sunday afternoon, May 28, 1972. I stopped a car for speed. The guy was driving while impaired. The next thing I know, I'm fighting for my life. The gun is right here. Two guys jumped me and so I made it. God blessed me, and my training kicked in," Harrison said.

He knows that story could've had a very different ending.

"The average person doesn't have a clue what we do every day when we leave the house," he said.

As he reflects on the lives lost in Charlotte, grief is not all he feels.

"I'm angry. I've been in this business a long time, and it's gotten worse. It's the worst I have ever seen it," he said. "Wake up, ladies and gentlemen, I'm telling you, if we don't do something if you don't help us out, we're in a lot of trouble, and I'm tired of it."

He believes a lack of support for law enforcement across the board contributes to the dangers of serving.

RELATED | AR-15 rifle recovered from scene where 4 law enforcement officers were killed in Charlotte: Police

"We need the judges to get behind us. We need to get our governors, our legislators and everybody that we can right now. It's a mess and it's getting worse every day," Harrison said.

He hopes this tragedy encourages everyone to get a better understanding of the risks officers face.

"Ride with us, get in a car and ride with us, and see what we do every day, and I can tell you this, things have got to change," he said.

RELATED | Groups raise money to help support families of officers killed in Charlotte shootout

SEE ALSO | Former refugee who escaped war in 1980s films part of Charlotte police shootout from his garage