Durham Association of Educators lead school walk-ins to demand official union recognition

DURHAM COUNTY (WTVD) -- Durham Association of Educators (DAE) are leading more than 20 school walk-ins and pickets Monday morning across Durham County.

This effort is to demonstrate their ongoing demand that Durham Board of Education officially recognize the union through a 'meet and confer' policy.

Earlier this year, educators rallied over a pay dispute issue. This led to seven schools closing temporarily because they couldn't operate correctly due to staffing absences.

In October 2023, around 500 employees got a 25 percent pay raise in error. DPS then altered that pay structure in January, causing some employees to get what they said was just $10 paychecks.

These demonstrations led to the resignation of both DPS' Chief Financial Officer Paul LeSieur and Superintendent Pascal Mubenga.

It's only been two and half weeks since problems started with Durham Public Schools but it feels like much longer.

During that time, DAE worked to register more educators to their union. They told ABC11 just last week, they now represent over half of Durham school employees.

Earlier this week, Durham County Manager Dr. Kimberly J. Sowell presented the $955 million proposed budget for the 2024-2025 fiscal year. It set aside $13 million for DPS. This is the fourth year the amount has gone up by more than $10 million.

However, it is still less than the $26 million budget requested by the district.

The walk-in is expected to start at 7 a.m.