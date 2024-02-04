7 Durham Public Schools closed Monday due to staffing challenges in ongoing pay dispute

Staffing absences have led Durham Public Schools (DPS) to close seven schools on Monday, February 5.

Staffing absences have led Durham Public Schools (DPS) to close seven schools on Monday, February 5.

Staffing absences have led Durham Public Schools (DPS) to close seven schools on Monday, February 5.

Staffing absences have led Durham Public Schools (DPS) to close seven schools on Monday, February 5.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Staffing absences have led Durham Public Schools (DPS) to close seven schools on Monday..

This is the latest twist in the ongoing pay dispute between employees and DPS.

"We anticipate staffing challenges tomorrow, Monday, February 5, that will prevent us from conducting our school day. Due to these challenges, the following seven schools will be closed for students tomorrow:

Morehead Montessori

Bethesda Elementary

Carrington Middle

E. K. Powe Elementary

Durham School of the Arts

Sandy Ridge Elementary

Little River K-8 School

"Please know that our students remain our top priority although tomorrow's closure will keep us from learning together. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding," DPS said in a news release.

The decision comes after the Durham Association of Educators posted on Facebook Sunday afternoon about a protest Monday that would impact the seven schools.

On Wednesday, January 31, the district closed 12 schools due to staffing challenges. Hundreds of school employees participated in two separate rallies that day.

Durham Public Schools teachers and staffers gathered again on Friday, February 2 after what some said was an "emotional rollercoaster," of a week, coming on the heels of Wednesday's rally about the ongoing pay dispute.

After hours of discussion, the school board tabled the pay issue until next week. The board is expected to revisit the issue Thursday.

The Board of Education weighed the following two options on Friday:

Option 1: Gives all staff at least a 4% raise for state experience only.

Option 2: Implements an 11% salary increase over the 2022-23 compensation for classified employees and restores salary steps for the last school year. Steps are represented by years of experience.

DPS Board of Education Chair Bettina Umstead said in a statement Friday that continuing to pay the rates that were paid to classified employees from July through January is unaffordable.

"Let me emphasize: We are not saying our employees are not worth it. You all are the heartbeat of our work. We know our schools can't function without you. Any option we consider today must continue to provide raises for our classified staff," Umstead said in a statement Friday.

The Board asked the administration to bring back options for how to provide its classified staff with pay increases over the amounts paid in 2022-23 that are fair and within the school system's current financial resources, according to the statement on Friday.