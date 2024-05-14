Durham County's $955 million budget proposal includes property tax increase, more money for DPS
Wednesday, May 15, 2024 12:25AM
The $955 million proposed budget includes a property tax increase and an increase in the Durham Public Schools budget. Some homeowners say it might be worth it to improve the community.
DURHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham County Manager Dr. Kimberly J. Sowell presented the proposed budget Monday for the 2024-2025 fiscal year.
The $955 million proposed budget includes a property tax increase and an increase in the Durham Public Schools budget.
Here's a breakdown by the numbers:
- Property tax would go up by 3.25 cents. This would make a 3 percent increase in worker salaries possible.
- The proposal also calls for an additional ten full-time equivalent positions.
- The DPS budget will rise by $13 million. This is the fourth year that the amount has gone up by more than $10 million.
- About $1 million would be earmarked for the Eviction Diversion Program.
- $845,000 would go to the sheriff's office for operational needs.
The proposed budget is available for viewing on the county manager's website.
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.