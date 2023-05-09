Durham County budget proposal includes 3-cent property tax hike

Durham County Manager Kimberly J. Sowell presented the recommended budget for 2023-24 and it could mean higher property taxes.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham County Manager Kimberly J. Sowell presented a recommended budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 to county commissioners on Monday evening and it includes a property tax hike for residents.

The plan would bump up property taxes by 3 cents, with half going into the general fund and the rest to be added to the capital financing fund.

That would make the total countywide tax rate 75.22 cents per $100 valuation, up from the current 72.22 cents per $100 valuation. Sowell said that is needed to address increased growth and to ensure there is sufficient revenue to support existing investments along with "a few modest expansions in critical service areas."

The proposed overall county budget is $889,605,733, a 12.1% increase from the last fiscal year.

The plan also calls for increases for Durham Public Schools and Durham Technical Community College.

DPS would receive $10.8 million in additional support, including $1.57 million for "certified" salary increases; $1.52 million for "classified" salary increases $1.81 million for retirement and health insurance increases $4.09 million for classified study proposed salary increases and $1.8 million for charter school support.

Durham Tech would get a funding increase of $1,963 million, a 20.15% bump from the previous year.

The county would also increase the solid waste sticker fee to $169.63 per household annually to support pay increases and spend $4.2 million for 59 new and replacement vehicles in support of the County's 2030 Green Initiative.

Budget work sessions are planned in May and June. Questions about those can be directed to the Durham Clerk to the Board at (919) 560-0025 or clerk@dconc.gov.

A public hearing for the budget plan is scheduled for May 22 during the board's regular session at 7 p.m. Residents may sign up to comment in person or virtually by contacting the clerk's office.

Residents can also make comments about the recommended budget via the county's Budget Comment Portal or by going to the Durham County Budget Department webpage.

Questions about the proposed budget can be directed to the Durham County Manager's Office at (919) 560-0000 or via email at publicinformationoffice@dconc.gov.