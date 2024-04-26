Durham Public Schools unanimously passes $26 million budget, includes salary increases

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Public Schools unanimously passed its most expensive budget ever Thursday.

It follows months of upheaval for DPS employees, which resulted in widespread walkouts and reckoning about pay in the district.

The $26 million budget includes some serious salary increases.

Interim Superintendent Cattie Moore proposed a budget of more than $8 million to cover salary increases for DPS support staff and classified employees.

This plan also sets a 5 percent raise for the 2024-2025 school year for certified employees and a 3 percent raise for classified employees. This is per the raises approved by state lawmakers last year.

Tensions have cooled down since the pay dispute earlier this year. However, the ripple effects are still being felt every day.

Valerie McNeil, a DPS classified employee, said the pay crisis upended her life.

That underpayments were part of a downward spiral that culminated in her eviction from her apartment, she said, leaving her without a permanent home since November.

McNeil said she never stopped coming to work.

"We care about the kids. Because if we didn't, we wouldn't be coming to work through this mess," she said.

Now, McNeil will be one of the many employees who hope the recently proposed budget -- more than double the amount asked for last year -- might provide relief. The head of Durham's teachers' union called the proposal "historic".

The budget will now go to the Durham County Commissioners for final approval.