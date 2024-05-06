Nearly 12 people displaced from homes after an overnight apartment crash in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nearly a dozen people were displaced from their homes after an overnight crash in north Durham.

It happened at Element Apartments on Wyldewood Road.

ABC11 was told a drunk driver's truck hit a car in the parking lot, which then hit the apartment building. The damage made it unsafe for the tenants to stay, especially for those on the second floor.

So far, these tenants have heard nothing can be done to help them.

Cesilia Portillo, a displaced tenant, said after several unsuccessful calls, no one could get in touch with the apartment management.

"I was just thinking about my baby, to be honest," Portillo said. "Where are we gonna stay? I just thank God that it really didn't hit -- impact the apartment. It would have collapsed!"

Red Cross can't assist because it's not a fire, according to Durham police.