WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

People across Durham honored for community service at 2024 Bull City Sapphire Awards luncheon

WTVD logo
Sunday, May 19, 2024 2:35AM
2024 Bull City Sapphire Award Ceremony hosted by ABC11 Dejuan Hoggard
The annual Bull City Sapphire Award recognizes people and organizations making great strides in business, education and social action in Durham.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Saturday, the Durham Alumni Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Incorporated and the McNair Harris Crescent Foundation had their annual Bull City Sapphire Awards community recognition luncheon.

The event recognizes people and organizations making great strides in business, education and social action in Durham.

Recipients were awarded for the work they're doing within the community. Several Durham students received scholarships.

ABC11's DeJuan Hoggard served as the emcee for the ceremony.

"Culture for Service" and "Service for Humanity." - Phi Beta Sigma

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW