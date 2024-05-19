People across Durham honored for community service at 2024 Bull City Sapphire Awards luncheon

The annual Bull City Sapphire Award recognizes people and organizations making great strides in business, education and social action in Durham.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Saturday, the Durham Alumni Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Incorporated and the McNair Harris Crescent Foundation had their annual Bull City Sapphire Awards community recognition luncheon.

The event recognizes people and organizations making great strides in business, education and social action in Durham.

Recipients were awarded for the work they're doing within the community. Several Durham students received scholarships.

ABC11's DeJuan Hoggard served as the emcee for the ceremony.

"Culture for Service" and "Service for Humanity." - Phi Beta Sigma