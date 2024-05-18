Roxboro police Department mourns the loss of beloved K-9 Kilo

ROXBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Roxboro Police Department is mourning the loss of its K-9 Kilo.

Kilo died on Saturday morning after an unexpected medical emergency earlier this week.

On social media, the Roxboro Police Department posted that on Tuesday morning, Kilo's handler noticed signs of bloat. This is a serious medical condition, known as GVD, that causes the stomach to flip, which can be deadly.

When Kilo arrived at Bahama Road Veterinarian Hospital, he was "lifeless."

During surgery, it was discovered that Kilo's spleen was flipped in swollen. This likely caused pressure on his stomach, causing it to flip.

According to the police department, once his vitals were stable, Kilo was taken to the NC State Veterinarian hospital for critical care. He experienced blindness because of the trauma. Roxboro police said they had been "cautiously optimistic."

Sadly, Kilo's blood level elevated with bacteria, requiring another urgent surgery.

"During surgery, the medical team discovered that Kilo's stomach tissues were deceased, which is incurable," Roxboro police said on social media.

He passed away shortly after 7 a.m.

A memorial service will be planned.