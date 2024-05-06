Planters peanut recall includes some sold at Publix in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some Planters peanuts sold at Publix locations in North Carolina are being recalled due to a risk of listeria.

Hormel Foods Sales is voluntarily recalling the products which were produced at one of its facilities in April.

The products in question are limited to 4 oz. packages of Planters Honey Roasted Peanuts and 8.75 oz. cans of Planters Deluxe Lightly Salted Mixed Nuts. The 4 oz. packages have a UPC of 2900002097 and a "Best If Used By Date" of April 11, 2025. The 8.75 oz. cans have a UPC of 2900001621 and a "Best If Used By Date" of April 5, 2026.

Hormel Foods Sales said the potentially-contaminated products were shipped to Publix distribution warehouses in Florida, Georgia, Alabama and North Carolina. They were also shipped to Dollar Tree distribution warehouses in South Carolina and Georgia.

There have not been any illnesses associated with these products. The company is issuing a voluntary recall as a precautionary measure.

Anyone with one of the affected products can return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund.