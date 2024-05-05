Raleigh's free bus the R-Line returns after three-year hiatus

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Raleigh is bringing back the R-Line bus after a three-year hiatus.

Starting Sunday, people can now easily access major downtown destinations for free, including the state capitol, the convention center and the performing arts center.

The bus will run every 15 minutes from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 7 a.m. to 2:15 a.m. Thursday through Saturday; and 1 to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

Raleigh launched the bus route in 2009 to help visitors and residents get around. It was then suspended in February 2021 because of low ridership.

That was a result of remote work and a lack of visitors during the pandemic, according to our newsgathering partners at the News and Observer.

The Raleigh Transit Authority told the News and Observer it would decide when to bring the route back using a series of metrics that included downtown food and beverage sales and use of parking decks.

R-Lines comeback was delayed even further as GoRaleigh dealt with a shortage of drivers, GoRaleigh spokeswoman Andrea Epstein said to the News and Observer.

Other destinations along the route include Raleigh's train and bus stations, the Wake County Justice Center, the Publix grocery store at Smoke Hollow, William Peace University and the history and science museums.