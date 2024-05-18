New Raleigh cocktail bar holds Tiki Fest this weekend with live music, food trucks

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Downtown Raleigh's cocktail bar Wolfe & Porter is hosting Tiki Fest on Saturday to celebrate its grand opening.

Tiki Fest will include live music by Tonk, Kicking Bird, My Sister Maura and Charlie Paso, along with food trucks and giveaways.

Located on West Morgan Street, the bar's name is a nod to North Carolina authors Thomas Wolfe and William Sydney Porter, who is also known as "O'Henry."

"We bring a twist on classic cocktails, and also, we have the ability with the dual bar to honor classics true to form," Richie Reno, the Wolfe & Porter general manager, said, "and, with the stage out back, we can add an entire element of celebrating Raleigh's local art scene."

Tiki Fest is happening from 4 p.m. to midnight at 905 W. Morgan Street.