School budget to be a key topic at Wake County commissioners' meeting

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- School budgets will be a key topic during Monday's Wake County commissioners' meeting.

Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor is asking for $58 million more than last year. That's an eight percent increase.

Taylor said his budget will address the loss of one-time federal COVID dollars. But, it doesn't include previously planned multi-year raises for school employees.

The meeting follows eight walk-in protests by Wake County School District educators.

"This is our way of pressuring them to add those pay raises," NCAE-Wake President Christina Spears said.

She has been a special education teacher for almost a decade and says the pay is low.

"I'm going into year 10 and I still live with my mom to have dual incomes to pay rent," Spears said. "I do some side hustling as I can."

Last year, commissioners approved a $50 million increase that helped raise school employees' minimum salaries to $17 an hour.

This meeting also comes as Wake County asks taxpayers to pay more for property valuations.

Residential properties increased an average of 53 percent in tax value from the last revaluation in 2020.

Monday's meeting will begin at 5 p.m.