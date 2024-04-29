Wake County educators plan 8 walk-in rallies across school district to push for raises

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County educators will hold a Day of Action on Tuesday to push for higher pay ahead of Wake County School Board's work session on the upcoming budget.

There will be a total of eight walk-in protests across the school district Tuesday. The first rally will be held at Wake's Bus Depot off Rock Quarry Road at 5 a.m.

"This is our way of pressuring them to add those pay raises," said NCAE-Wake President Christina Spears.

She has been a Special Education teacher for almost a decade and says the pay is low.

"I'm going into year 10 and I still live with my mom to have dual/two incomes to pay rent," said Spears. "I do some side hustling as I can."

Staff is pushing for a supplement increase.

A petition was sent to the board last month and Spears said there were 3,000 signatures in support.

Educators are asking for a 4.5 percent raise for certified staff and $18 an hour for non-certified staff.

Wake County School Board Chair Chris Hegarty said there is support right now among members to increase compensation, but that move will require cuts to other parts of the budget.

The pay increase will be discussed at Tuesday's work session.

"It's not a lot of money that 4 and 4.5 percent to keep up, especially with the cost of living her in Wake County," Spears said.

The Wake County School Board has until May 7 to approve its budget.