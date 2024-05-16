Raleigh firefighter, wife accused of running drug ring out of Glenwood South nightclubs

The North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) said they received complaints about drugs being sold in and around ABC-permitted businesses in the Glenwood south and downtown Raleigh area.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh firefighter and his wife are behind bars accused of running a major drug ring out of Glenwood South nightclubs.

The complaints then prompted a search and the arrest of 35-year-old Nicholas Banister and his wife, 25-year-old Amanda Banister.

Nicholas Banister (left) Amanda Banister (right)

Nicholas Banister is a firefighter in Raleigh; he has been placed on administrative leave.

Authorities said they found 884 grams of cocaine, 540 grams of ketamine, 16 pounds of marijuana, 3,383 methamphetamine pills, 9,283 Xanax pills, 216 dosage units of LSD, two firearms, along with multiple other drugs and items inside the couple's home on Long Cove Court in Raleigh.

Nicholas could face up to 231 years in prison. Amanda could face up to 142 years in prison.

Both are behind bars on $4 million bonds.