Child care centers across NC closed for day of action in Raleigh

Advocates say things will only get worse when funding to help pay workers is expected to end next month.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Child care centers across the state and in the Triangle are closed this morning for a day without child care to highlight the child care crisis in the state.

Little Makers Academy in Raleigh is one of the child care centers closed today that will impact the 100 families who take their children there.

Money from a state stabilization grant to address child care workers compensation is set to end in June.

The grants are paid through funding from the American Rescue Plan.

The money allowed centers to pay their employees upwards of four dollars extra an hour, offer benefits, and expand programming.

Child care directors are urging lawmakers to keep this funding in place.

"Child care is the foundation of a thriving economy. If people cannot afford to have their children come to a safe place to a school, then people cannot afford to work, and the economy is going to crumble. Now I would invite legislators to come to our centers and take a look at what we do. So they realize that we're not just babysitting or teaching or caring," said Little Makers Academy Director, Krys Remaley.

The rally will take place on Halifax Mall.