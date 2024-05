Car crashes into Raleigh home, multiple people taken to hospital

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Multiple people were sent to the hospital after a car crashed into a Raleigh home overnight.

A driver crashed their car through a brick wall before hitting the home on New Bern Avenue.

It happened around 2 a.m. this morning near the split with Poole Road.

It's not known what caused the crash. Three pedestrians were injured. A driver and passenger were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The extent of the injuries is not known.