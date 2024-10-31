Woman dies after being hit by driver who left scene, family asks public for help: 'Miss her dearly'

Rebecca Dunbenit was riding an electric mobility scooter while walking her dog in Fayetteville when a hit-and-run driver killed her at Cliffdale Road and Seaford Driver intersection. The accident happened in June.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Who killed Rebecca Dunbenit? That's the question the Fayetteville Police Department is asking the public. They're hoping to get responses that can help them solve her deadly hit-and-run case.

Dunbenit died after a driver hit her and left the scene. Her case highlights the vulnerability some pedestrians have in trying to get around the city.

Dunbenit's mom, Genevieve Cochran, says her daughter is very missed. She tells ABC11 Dunbenit was known for being a loving, empathetic person.

"For her, it was like breathing. She could feel people. She'd go to the grocery store and start a conversation with somebody, and first thing you know, three people is standing around having a prayer and praise meeting. "

Cochran says she's felt "empty" since her daughter was killed on June 1.

Cochran says Dunbenit was walking her dog while riding an electric mobility scooter near her home off Cliffdale Road and Seaford Drive. As Dunbenit was trying to cross Cliffdale Road, she was hit by a vehicle.

Fayetteville police say because there aren't any cameras at this blind turn and they don't have any leads yet on the type of car involved, they've yet to make a break in the case.

Traffic crashes and fatalities are an ongoing issue in Fayetteville. In August, the city renewed its pedestrian plan to boost its efforts to become safer and more walkable for pedestrians. Also that month, police reported there had been 17 crashes and 17 people killed in the city since the beginning of the year. That's up from 12 crashes and 15 people killed in 2023.

"If you're a pedestrian and you're choosing to walk, we ask that you wear light clothing and wear something reflective. And to the drivers, we also ask that you be a little bit more aware of what's going on around you," said Police Specialist Chris Biggerstaff of the Fayetteville Police Department Traffic Unit.

Dunbenit's nephew, John Monett, says he and his family are frustrated by the questions her death has left behind.

"We don't know who did it. We don't know why it happened. It's hard."

Anyone with information that can help solve the case is urged to call the Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crime Stoppers anonymous tipline at (910) 483-8477.