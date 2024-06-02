63-year-old woman hit, killed while crossing road on scooter in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Fayetteville on Saturday night.

The Fayetteville Police Department said Rebecca Dunbenit, 63, was trying to cross Cliffdale Road on an electric mobility scooter when a vehicle hit her and drove away.

Police said there was no evidence of what type of vehicle hit Dunbenit at the scene.

Authorities are searching for the driver involved in the crash.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Officer J. Smith at (910) 987-4510.

Anyone with information can also submit an anonymous tip through Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crime Stoppers by calling (910) 483-8477. Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.