Latest Durham hit-and-run victim was only 2 minutes from his home: 'I'm still trying to believe it'

The family of Frederick Howell is trying to process the loss of the 53-year-old cyclist

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Frederick Howell was just two minutes from his home when he was struck and killed in a hit-and-run. His loved ones started a memorial with flowers at the site where the crash happened.

"I'm still trying to believe it," said Sandra Howell, the mother of the 53-year-old victim.

ABC11 heard the shock in her voice and saw the disbelief written on her face as she struggled to process the loss. She said her son was headed home when the crash occurred.

Durham Police said Howell was struck by a vehicle in the 800 block of Ellis Road just before 10 p.m. Monday.

Frederick Howell was struck by a vehicle in the 800 block of Ellis Road on Monday.

The driver left the scene. Witnesses described the vehicle as a dark Polaris Razor or similar off-road "side-by-side" vehicle with reflective wording on the back.

"It is sad. You hit people and go on about your business like they don't even matter," Howell said.

His family members said he was well known in the Bull City and many knew him by his nickname.

"When he was born, he was so fat," said Howell. "My cousin say he looked like a peach, so they called him Fruity."

Data from DPD showed four fatal hit-and-run crashes between January and May. Three have come this month.

Timothy Wayne Wright, 35, was struck and killed while crossing North Miami Boulevard on May 4.

Families want it known that the victims were more than just a number.

Phillip Farrington, 28, died May 5 after being hit in the 2400 block of North Roxboro Street.

"He will be missed a lot, from friends and family," said Howell's daughter Alexia Powell. "I know that. He didn't get hit that far from the house. I could have picked him up. My uncle could have picked him up."

As Howell's family prepares to lay him to rest next Saturday, his other daughter Stephanie had these words for the person responsible for her dad's death:

"You have to be mindful of not just yourself. Those around you too."

Arrests were made in the other two deadly hit-and-run cases in May. Police are still searching for the suspect who mortally injured Howell just minutes from his home.