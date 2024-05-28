Bicyclist killed in Durham's third deadly hit-and run-crash this month

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police are investigating the third deadly hit-and-run crash this month.

The latest incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Ellis Road. DPD said 53-year-old Frederick Howell, of Durham, was riding his bicycle southbound on Ellis Road when a vehicle struck him from behind. The driver fled.

Howell was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a dark or black Polaris Razor or similar off-road "side-by-side" vehicle with reflective wording on the back of it. The vehicle was last seen going south on Ellis Road near Riddle Road.

This photo shows a similar vehicle to the one suspected in the hit-and-run crash. Durham Police Department

Speed appeared to be a factor in the crash, DPD said.

Earlier this month, Timothy Wayne Wright, 35, was struck and killed while crossing North Miami Boulevard near Raynor Street on May 4. In that case, a dark blue Jeep Grand Cherokee fled the scene.

Joshua Antoine Alston, 38, of Durham was later arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter, misdemeanor death by vehicle, felony hit-and-run resulting in death, reckless driving, driving while license revoked for impaired revocation, and exceeding a safe speed.

On May 5, Phillip Farrington, 28, died after being hit by a 2014 Lexus sedan in the 2400 block of North Roxboro Street. Nicole Lee, 22, of Durham was charged with felony hit-and-run resulting in death, no operator's license, and operating a motor vehicle with no insurance.

Anyone with any information about this latest crash is asked to call Investigator G. Munter at 919-560-4935 extension 29448. You can also call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200 or online at www.durhamcrimestoppers.org. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

