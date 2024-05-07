Two separate Durham hit-and-runs leave two pedestrians dead, police say

Police are investigating two unrelated hit-and-run crashes involving pedestrians that happened overnight.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A pedestrian involved in a hit-and-run Saturday on North Miami Boulevard has died from his injuries, Durham police said.

It was one of two hits-and-runs that occurred over the weekend involving pedestrians.

On Saturday night, just after 9 p.m., Timothy Wright, 35, who was crossing N. Miami Boulevard near Raynor Street, was hit by a car. Investigators said the vehicle hit a pole before leaving the scene.

Wright was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He later died.

Shortly after, investigators said the same vehicle may have been involved in another crash on Holloway Street near Herbert Street. That driver also left the scene.

Witnesses say the suspect's vehicle is a dark blue SUV, possibly a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Police said the car may have damage to the right front corner, the hood, and the back of the car. In addition, several parts may be missing including the bumper.

In a separate incident, after 5 a.m. on Sunday, another man was hit by a car traveling northbound in the 2400 block of North Roxboro Street. Police said the driver left the scene.

The man hit was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

A witness told officers the suspect's vehicle may be a light gray or light blue Chevy Sonic.

The victim may also have been hit first by another vehicle, according to police.

That vehicle is believed to be a 2014 to 2016 Lexus or Toyota sport sedan. It may be missing a black front bumper hole plug.

Both crashes are under investigation.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This video is from a previous report.

Anyone with any information about either of these crashes is asked to call Investigator G. Munter at 919-560-4935 extension 29448. You can also call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200 or online at www.durhamcrimestoppers.org. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.