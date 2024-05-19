2 men injured after 2 overnight shootings hours apart in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two Raleigh shootings overnight have left two men injured, police said.

On Saturday, a little before midnight, the Raleigh Police Department was called to a reported shooting at Sherman Avenue and Clanton Street.

Upon arrival, units said they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

About two hours later, Raleigh police were called to another shooting at Gorman Street and Sherman Avenue. There, they found another man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators said it is unknown if the two incidents are related.

Police are working to determine the circumstances of both shootings.

North Carolina State University police are assisting in both investigations.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.