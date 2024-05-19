Sheriff's deputies remove alligator from highway in Brunswick County: "Oh, he's growling now!"

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sheriff's deputies in Brunswick County had quite the shock when called to remove a massive alligator.

Deputies went to the base of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge. They received multiple calls about an alligator hanging out in the roadway.

As seen in the video, police went face-to-face with the large reptile.

Thankfully, deputies rescued the alligator from traffic, and those traveling on the highway were saved from the alligator.