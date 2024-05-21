2 drivers charged in connection to two fatal hit-and-runs in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police have charged two drivers in connection to two fatal hit-and-runs earlier this month.

Both crashes involving pedestrians happened hours apart at different locations in the city.

North Miami Boulevard

Joshua Antoine Alston, 38, of Durham was charged in connection to the hit-and-run on Saturday, May 4.

Just after 9 p.m., Timothy Wright, 35, who was crossing N. Miami Boulevard near Raynor Street, was hit by a car. Investigators said the vehicle hit a pole before leaving the scene.

Wright was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He later died.

Shortly after, investigators said the same vehicle may have been involved in another crash on Holloway Street near Herbert Street. That driver also left the scene.

Alston was charged with involuntary manslaughter, misdemeanor death by vehicle, felony hit-and-run resulting in death, reckless driving, driving while license revoked for impaired revocation, and exceeding a safe speed. He received no bond on those charges and a $30,000 secured bond for two probation violations.

WATCH | Two separate Durham hit-and-runs leave two pedestrians dead, police say

North Roxboro Street

Nicole Lee, 22, of Durham in connection to the hit-and-run on Sunday, May 5.

After 5 a.m. on Sunday, Phillip Farrington, 28, was hit by a car traveling northbound in the 2400 block of North Roxboro Street. Police said the driver left the scene.

Farrington was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Lee was charged with felony hit-and-run resulting in death, no operator's license, and operating a motor vehicle with no insurance. She was released on a $6,500 unsecured bond.

Both crashes remain under investigation and could result in further charges.