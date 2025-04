Spotted lantern flies return to North Carolina that could cause crop damage

The insects and their egg masses have been found in 17 states, including North Carolina.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Now that spring has sprung so have the spotted lantern flies.

Officials advise people to look for and destroy lantern eggs before they hatch.

The invasive pests feast on a wide range of plants and threaten crops.

The egg masses can be found on a variety of surfaces including trees, rocks, vehicles, equipment and lawn furniture.