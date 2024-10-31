Zion Gibbs update: Woman charged as accessory in deadly drive-by shooting of Fayetteville 7-year-old

Investigators said they do have possible suspects in the June homicide, but they are not yet ready to identify them.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police said Thursday that a 19-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to a June drive-by shooting that left a young boy dead.

Sierra Chambers was charged with felony accessory after the fact in the death of 7-year-old Zion Gibbs on June 7 in the 800 block of Danish Drive.

Zion died days later at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill.

Chambers was being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond

The case remains under investigation. FPD has not announced any arrest of a shooting suspect.

In September, police announced that the gun used in the shooting had been found.

Zion was inside his Danish Drive home when a bullet from a drive-by shooting tore through the walls and hit him.

Zion was a student at Benjamin Martin Elementary School.

Police also said in September that the grey Chrysler 200 believed to be used in the drive-by shooting had also been found.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective S. Berrios at (910) 703-6243 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.

