Juvenile injured in drive-by shooting in Cumberland County, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A juvenile was injured Friday morning in a drive-by shooting in Cumberland County.
Just after midnight, Fayetteville police and other crews were called to the 800 block of Danish Drive in Fayetteville for a reported shooting.
Upon arrival, units said they found a juvenile had been shot. The victim was taken to a trauma center.
There were numerous shell casings scattered on the street.
This was a drive-by shooting and only one person was injured, a FPD Lieutenant on the scene confirmed.
Information about the victim's condition is not available yet. Police are still working on the investigation.