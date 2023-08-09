Babysitter's 11-year-old son pulled trigger, killing 8-year-old girl in Cumberland County: Family

A community is in mourning after an 8-year-old girl died Thursday after being critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A babysitter's 11-year-old son shot and killed an 8-year-old girl under her care in Fayetteville, according to the young girl's family.

Jenesis Dockery died on July 25.

Her father, Fon Dockery, said he left her and her 5-year-old sister with their babysitter. The babysitter was a longtime friend of the Dockerys and had cared for the two girls multiple times.

However, an hour after dropping off his daughters, Fon received a call informing him that the babysitter's 11-year-old son had gotten a gun and shot Jenesis in the head. She was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

"Why did this 11-year-old child have a gun? What kind of responsible adult takes your child into her home, pledges to keep her safe and then lets something like this happen? How many more children have to die until our leaders and the gun manufacturers start taking safety seriously?" attorney Harry Daniels said. "As a parent, these are the kinds of questions that keep me up at night and, after this, I'd be surprised if any parent could sleep."

Daniels is working on the case for the Dockery family.

Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is in charge of the investigation. However, it has released few details to the public in the case.

"Fon and Kimberly Dockery have gotten lots of condolences and excuses. But after more than two weeks, they haven't gotten any answers," Daniels said. "That has to change and, if we have anything to say about it, it will."