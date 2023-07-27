WATCH LIVE

8-year-old girl dies days after being critically wounded in Cumberland County shooting

Monique John
Thursday, July 27, 2023 7:56PM
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said it responded just before 3:30 p.m. to the 3300 block of Mercedes Drive in Fayetteville for a shooting.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A community is in mourning after an 8-year-old girl died Thursday after being critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday.

The incident happened in a home in the 3300 block of Mercedes Drive in Fayetteville.

The family planned a vigil for the girl Thursday night.

Tributes for the little girl poured in from family and friends on social media all week. First, loved ones prayed that the girl would pull through, and now dozens are expressing their grief.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said it is actively investigating what happened but has released few details.

The girl was found unresponsive Tuesday after the shooting happened just before 3:30 p.m.

