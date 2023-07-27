Family member arrested, charged with murder in 1-year-old's death

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police arrested and charged a woman in connection with the death of a one-year-old in January.

On January 6, police responded to a call about an unresponsive one-year-old in the 6000 block of Beargrass Street. The child was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, an autopsy determined the child died by homicide. His identity has not been released.

The Fayetteville Police Department arrested and charged Deborah Vanburen, 31, Wednesday with first-degree murder. She is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective M. Waters at (910) 635-4978.