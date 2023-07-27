WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Family member arrested, charged with murder in 1-year-old's death

WTVD logo
Thursday, July 27, 2023 8:11PM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police arrested and charged a woman in connection with the death of a one-year-old in January.

On January 6, police responded to a call about an unresponsive one-year-old in the 6000 block of Beargrass Street. The child was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, an autopsy determined the child died by homicide. His identity has not been released.

The Fayetteville Police Department arrested and charged Deborah Vanburen, 31, Wednesday with first-degree murder. She is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective M. Waters at (910) 635-4978.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW