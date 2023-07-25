Child in critical condition after shooting in Cumberland County

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A child is in critical condition after a shooting on Tuesday afternoon.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said it responded just before 3:30 p.m. to the 3300 block of Mercedes Drive in Fayetteville for a shooting.

Deputies found "an unresponsive juvenile" with a gunshot wound. The child was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and is in critical condition.

No information was immediately released about the circumstances of the shooting or the age of the child.

This remains an active investigation.

Anyone with information about this investigation, please contact Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit at (910) 677-5462 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.