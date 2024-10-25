Fuquay-Varina man killed in motorcycle collision with pickup

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A motorcyclist died Thursday after he was involved in a crash with a pickup, a Holly Springs spokesperson said.

It happened just before 3:45 p.m. on southbound NC 55 in the area of Green Oaks Parkway.

Holly Springs officers and firefighters found the motorcyclist suffering from significant injuries and immediately began lifesaving measures. Several passersby stopped to help before Wake County EMS arrived.

Despite those efforts, the motorcyclist died from his injuries. Police identified him as Andrew Tyler Dudley, 39, of Fuquay-Varina.

Police said it appeared that another Fuquay-Varina man driving a 2021 Ford F250 pickup collided with Dudley's 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 1000. Crash reconstruction investigators are still working to determine exactly what happened.

No charges have been filed.

The investigation closed the southbound lanes of NC 55 for several hours. They reopened just before 8 p.m.

The Holly Springs Police Department requests that anyone who may have witnessed the collision or been in the area at the time please call the Traffic Investigations and Enforcement Unit at (919) 577-3110.