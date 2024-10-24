1 shot outside Village Square in Cary; lockdown lifted at nearby schools

Police said they believe the shooting occurred in the roadway just off Cary Towne Parkway and Walnut Drive.

1 shot outside Village Square in Cary; lockdown lifted at schools

1 shot outside Village Square in Cary; lockdown lifted at schools Police said they believe the shooting occurred in the roadway just off Cary Towne Parkway and Walnut Drive.

1 shot outside Village Square in Cary; lockdown lifted at schools Police said they believe the shooting occurred in the roadway just off Cary Towne Parkway and Walnut Drive.

1 shot outside Village Square in Cary; lockdown lifted at schools Police said they believe the shooting occurred in the roadway just off Cary Towne Parkway and Walnut Drive.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was shot near the Village Square shopping center in the 600 block of Walnut Street in Cary on Thursday afternoon.

The victim suffered what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

An initial report from Cary PD said two people had been shot, but in an update, Cary Police Chief Terry Sult said there was one gunshot victim after officers initially responded to an "active shooter event."

Sult said there was not an active shooter and that several "persons of interest" were being detained for questioning.

RAW VIDEO: Heavy police and fire presence at Village Square in Cary

A "couple of weapons" were seized, the chief added. Drones were being used to look for suspects and secure the scene.

Backpacks and shoes were visible on the ground behind crime-scene tape as officers investigated.

Police said they believe the shooting occurred in the roadway just off the intersection of Cary Towne Parkway and Walnut Drive.

"Based on the information we have at this time, and this is subject to change, we believe this is an incident that occurred between known parties," Sult said. "And so this was not a random or active shooter situation."

Lockdowns have been lifted at Adams Elementary School and East Cary Magnet Middle School. Police said the schools were not involved in this incident. All schools are now on Code Green, which essentially means school activities are back to normal.

Walnut Street from Cary Town Boulevard to Maynard is closed and police ask drivers to avoid the area.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Cary and in your neighborhood

