Strong to severe thunderstorms possible on Friday, along with hail and damaging winds

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There is a level 1 of 5 severe risk for Friday that could feature strong to severe thunderstorms along with hail and damaging winds when it comes to NC weather in the Triangle.

Rain and storms will develop late tonight, with a few rounds of showers and storms through Friday afternoon before activity starts to taper into Friday evening.

Rain totals will range from 0.50" to 1.50" for most.

Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s and low 60s to start the weekend under mostly cloudy skies. Sunday will be warmer and brighter with highs in the mid/upper 60s.

Highs will be in the low 80s Monday under sunny skies.

