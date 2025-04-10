NC nonprofit announces staff reduction in Durham due to lack of funding

The organization announced the layoffs will go into place on May 2.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A nonprofit that calls Durham home has announced that it will be eliminating 483 positions throughout the U.S., 144 of those positions are in the Triangle.

FHI 360 announced the layoffs will go into place on May 2. The organization uses research, resources, and relationships to improve people's health across the globe.

This comes as a result of the U.S. government's reduction of federal funding and termination of projects, according to the non-profit.

More than 700 FHI 360 staff members in other countries around the world have also been affected to date.

"Having to part ways with so many talented staff who have dedicated themselves to advancing FHI 360's mission is incredibly painful," said FHI 360 CEO Dr. Tessie San Martin.

The organization had previously furloughed many U.S.-based staff in the hopes that funding for their lifesaving work would resume.

Other non-profits in the Triangle have also announced staff reductions due to lack of funding like RTI International.

