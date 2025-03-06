RTI International cuts 150 more positions, 80 in NC, due to funding cuts

Experts say the layoffs could be a sign of broader implications to come for North Carolina and the Triangle economy. According to the North Carolina Global Health Alliance, North Carolina is home to 900 global health institutions, generating tens of billions of dollars each year.

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (WTVD) -- The non-profit research institute RTI International has announced more cuts due to a lack of federal funding.

Out of the 150 positions being cut, 80 of them are in North Carolina.

In a statement obtained by ABC11, the institute said more personnel changes could coming.

"As we adapt to evolving federal priorities, additional workforce changes may be necessary in the coming weeks to ensure RTI's long-term stability and impact. We are committed to supporting both our departing and remaining staff during this transition. RTI remains focused on advancing technical solutions and data-driven research that contribute to a safer, stronger, and more prosperous nation and world."

RTI announced indefinite layoffs back in the beginning of February.

Above video if from a previous report

