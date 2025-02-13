RTI International announces indefinite layoffs, 61 of them in NC

The local nonprofit provides research, technical and development expertise to governments and businesses.

The local nonprofit provides research, technical and development expertise to governments and businesses.

The local nonprofit provides research, technical and development expertise to governments and businesses.

The local nonprofit provides research, technical and development expertise to governments and businesses.

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (WTVD) -- The nonprofit research institute RTI International has announced indefinite layoffs, 61 of them in NC, due to spending freeze of U.S. foreign assistance.

The total amount of layoffs stands at 226 throughout the U.S.

"RTI deeply values every staff member," said RTI President and CEO Tim J. Gabel.

"The projects our international development staff implement provide essential contributions that support America's leadership in creating a more prosperous, safe, secure and resilient world. Our work would not be possible without staff's incredible expertise and commitment."

RTI provides research, technical and development expertise to governments, businesses and other partners.

Each year, the institute tackles nearly 4,000 projects on behalf of more than 1,100 clients.

The nonprofit was formed as "Research Triangle Institute" in 1958 by Triangle-area universities and government and business leaders.

