Use of force justified in killing of suspect who shot Raleigh police officer Max Gillick, DA says

Officer Max Gillick, who was wounded during a shooting Tuesday as he responded to a call in the Renaissance Park neighborhood.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said Thursday that use of force was justified in a deadly Raleigh Police officer-involved shooting in January.

On Jan. 21, officers shot and killed Antonio Joseph Rodrigues, who had shot and critically injured Raleigh First Class Officer Max Gillick. Freeman wrote that her office concluded that the use of force was justified and that no charges will be pursued against the officers.

Gillick was released from the hospital in March.

Just days after the shooting, former Raleigh chief Estella Patterson praised Gillick, who was shot during a gunfire exchange with Rodrigues in a Renaissance Park neighborhood.

"He's a hero. Very heroic, very courageous," she said on Jan. 24.

