Raleigh police identify officer critically injured in deadly shooting in Renaissance Park area

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh Police Department (RPD) released the identity of the officer who was critically injured during a shootout in the Renaissance Park neighborhood on Tuesday.

Police said First Class Officer Max Gillick is in critical condition after he was shot while responding to a house on Democracy Street and a person started shooting at officers. An officer called for backup and the person continued shooting. During the gunfire exchange, Gillick was wounded and the suspect was killed.

RPD said Gillick has worked with the department since June 2022 and served in the Army as a Captain in Field Artillery with the 82nd Airborne. He was honorably discharged from the Army before joining RPD.

"The outpouring of support to Officer Gillick and the entire RPD family from the community has been wonderful. We are blessed by a community that embraces one of our own during this challenging time. Officer Gillick's family has shown tremendous strength, composure, and resilience during this difficult time. The family asks for privacy as they continue to stand by Officer Gillick," said RPD Chief Estella Patterson.

On Wednesday, police identified the man who was shot by the suspect, Antonio Rodrigues, as 73-year-old John Rowe. Rodrigues was killed during the shootout with police.

The department is asking that all cards and well wishes be sent to the Raleigh Police Department, Attention: Shelly Owens, 6716 Six Forks Road, Raleigh, 27615.