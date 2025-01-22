All clear given after Raleigh police search car near scene of deadly shootout in Renaissance Park

The Raleigh Police Department has released the identity of the man shot by the suspect who was then killed by police during a gunfire exchange in the Renaissance Park neighborhood.

The Raleigh Police Department has released the identity of the man shot by the suspect who was then killed by police during a gunfire exchange in the Renaissance Park neighborhood.

The Raleigh Police Department has released the identity of the man shot by the suspect who was then killed by police during a gunfire exchange in the Renaissance Park neighborhood.

The Raleigh Police Department has released the identity of the man shot by the suspect who was then killed by police during a gunfire exchange in the Renaissance Park neighborhood.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The day after a Raleigh officer was critically wounded after being shot when responding to a 911 call in the Renaissance Park neighborhood, police were back on the scene Wednesday afternoon. They focused on a vehicle parked about a block away from Tuesday night's shootout.

Around 2:30, officers began instructing drivers to remove their vehicles from the street near the intersection of Chapanoke Road and Revolution Circle. About a half hour later, a Raleigh Police Department (RPD) truck parked, as officers put on protective equipment and removed equipment. The Bomb Squad was called in to assist. They made their way toward a white vehicle with New Jersey license plates, which had previously drawn the attention of investigators.

Raleigh Police tell ABC 11 they were executing a search warrant on the suspect's vehicle, and found suspicious items. Out of an abundance of caution, they called the Hazardous Devices Unit to inspect, which ultimately deemed the items were not a threat.

A shelter-in-place order in effect for those who live within the expanded perimeter was lifted just after 4:45 p.m. It comes after people in the Renaissance Park community were ordered to remain indoors Tuesday night.

"I was home. I had just came in from walking my dog, and my son's girlfriend took the other dog out, and she heard gunshots. There were police officers in the neighborhood and told her to get inside. So our neighborhood was on lockdown," said Amy Forbes, who lives near the scene.

Raleigh Police were first called to a home on the 600 block of Democracy Street at 5:39 Tuesday afternoon for a reported residential burglary in process. When they arrived, they heard shots fired from inside the residence, leading them to call for assistance.

"Just really scary. I heard sirens for like it felt like 30 to 45 minutes," said another neighbor, who asked not to be identified.

Authorities have not shared details on what led up to the shooting, or the nature of police involvement, but one officer was shot and taken to WakeMed, where he underwent surgery Tuesday night.

According to a press release distributed just before 12:30 AM Wednesday, the officer was listed in critical condition. Per the family's request, Raleigh Police are not releasing the officer's identity.

"Just pray for the officer who was shot. I can't imagine what it's like for his family. Just (a) really unfortunate situation.

Wednesday afternoon, authorities released the identity of the suspect, 70-year-old Antonio Rodrigues, and victim, 73-year-old John Rowe. Authorities have not addressed the extent of the relationship between Rodrigues and Rowe, or the woman who made the 911 call.

SEE ALSO | Man shot, killed, 1 injured and gunman shoots himself at a North Hills restaurant in Raleigh