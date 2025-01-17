Deadly shooting inside restaurant at North Hills in Raleigh stemmed from dispute, police confirm

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh Police Department (RPD) confirms a shooting in the North Hills shopping center turned deadly Friday morning.

According to RPD, the shooting happened around 10:57 a.m. in the 4300 block of North Hills Street. When officers responded, they found three men with gunshot wounds. Police say one man was dead on the scene, another had a non-life-threatening injury and the alleged gunman was critically wounded from a self-inflicted gunshot.

The preliminary investigation reveals that the three men knew each other, Raleigh police say.

During the investigation, businesses in the shopping center and nearby schools were put on lockdown while police conducted the investigation. Businesses were searched for other injured parties or suspects to ensure the public's safety.

The school lockdowns were lifted at 12:01 p.m. and businesses were allowed to reopen, RPD says.

Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said during a news briefing that a man walked into Coquette restaurant and shot and killed a man before turning the gun on himself. The shooter survived but was in critical condition.

Patterson said there was no threat to the community and a police presence remains as the investigation is ongoing.

WATCH | Chief Patterson releases new details on North Hills shooting

Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson gives updates on the deadly shooting Friday morning inside a restaurant in the North Hills shopping center

In a message on social media, Gov. Josh Stein said he had spoken to Patterson and offered any state assistance that might be needed.

RPD is updating the public via social media accounts about a shooting.

