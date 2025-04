Mail truck spills several crates of mail on I-40, causes backup

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A mail truck dropped mail on I-40 Monday morning, causing traffic backup.

It happened around 5:45 a.m. near Page Road near mile marker 282.

According to Durham Police Department, a mail truck had dropped several crates of mail on the interstate, and another vehicle hit one of them.

No injuries were reported.

NCDOT said only one lane is closed from around I-540 to South Miami Boulevard, while USPS works to pick up all the scattered mail.