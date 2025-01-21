BreakingRaleigh officer seriously injured, suspect dead | Live Coverage
24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Raleigh officer seriously injured, suspect dead after shootout in Renaissance Park area

WTVD logo
Wednesday, January 22, 2025 1:20AM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel
Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh Police Department has confirmed an officer was shot and seriously wounded during a gunfire exchange in the Renaissance Park neighborhood.

According to a post on X, RPD says they are currently conducting an active investigation in the 600 block of Democracy Street.

During a media briefing, police said around 5:45 p.m. officers responded to a house on Democracy Street and a person started shooting at officers. Officers called for backup and the person continued shooting.

RPD locked down the area, blocked streets and sent an emergency alert to inform neighbors and keep the public safe and away from the area.

Raleigh officer seriously injured, suspect dead after shootout in Renaissance Park area

During the gunfire exchange and officer was shot and the suspect was killed. Raleigh police have not revealed what the call was that required them to respond.

Download ABC11 App for breaking news and weather alerts

RPD says people who live in the area or need to access the area can now do so.

ABC11 Neighborhood Safety and Crime Tracker

Copyright © 2025 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW