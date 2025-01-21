Raleigh officer seriously injured, suspect dead after shootout in Renaissance Park area

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh Police Department has confirmed an officer was shot and seriously wounded during a gunfire exchange in the Renaissance Park neighborhood.

According to a post on X, RPD says they are currently conducting an active investigation in the 600 block of Democracy Street.

During a media briefing, police said around 5:45 p.m. officers responded to a house on Democracy Street and a person started shooting at officers. Officers called for backup and the person continued shooting.

RPD locked down the area, blocked streets and sent an emergency alert to inform neighbors and keep the public safe and away from the area.

During the gunfire exchange and officer was shot and the suspect was killed. Raleigh police have not revealed what the call was that required them to respond.

RPD says people who live in the area or need to access the area can now do so.