Proposed sexual assault unit would look into unsolved cases in NC: 'I was violently raped'

Governor Josh Stein says that he is seeking funding in his proposed budget for this very measure.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Every 92 seconds, a person is sexually assaulted across the country, that is according to the North Carolina Department of Justice. Advocates and state leaders are raising awareness this month about the ongoing fight to hold predators accountable.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and the Governor highlighted his plan to take on the big issue during a press conference in Greensboro.

"I am a quilter, a writer and a grandmother. I am also a survivor of sexual assault. I'm here because I do not want any woman, any survivor, to have to navigate through the aftermath of this horrific experience alone. In 1981, when I was in my twenties, I was violently raped," said Valerie Patterson, Sexual Assault Survivor.

Valerie Patterson now helps other survivors overcome similar traumatic events at the Family Justice Center in Greensboro. Patterson is one of many across the state, as 20% of women and 3% of men have experienced some form of sexual assault, that's according to the North Carolina Department of Justice.

"We have to take this issue seriously because all North Carolinians deserve to be and feel safe," said Governor Stein. Governor Stein, along with other state officials, toured the safe 'one stop shop' for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, and elder abuse. He praised the work they are doing to help survivors.

During Stein's time at State Attorney General he cleared the backlog of thousands untested rape kits, and as a result of that process led to 250 arrests. Stein says that was just the first step.

"What I want is to have a dedicated group at the state group investigators, the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI), who are experienced sexual assault investigators who know how to do this work in a trauma-informed way. They know how to interact with victims in a way that provides them support as well as solving the crime. They can train local law enforcement across the state, and I think if we have those specialized investigators, we will see a dramatic increase in the number of these cold cases that get solved and that will put more dangerous people behind bars where they cannot hurt anyone else," said Stein.

The governor shared that he is seeking funding in his proposed budget for this very measure. The SBI shared this statement about the proposal.

"The SBI is excited to collaborate with Governor Stein to facilitate the resolution of these 'cold cases." This will be an ongoing partnership to try and bring closure to these victims and families who are awaiting justice. The NC SBI is ready and available to help bring resolution to these unsolved sexual assault cases."

Survivors like Patterson agree.

"I think it's so important to try and find these perpetrators as soon as possible. And the more they do, the more resources they have, I'm sure, the faster they can get through. And that I mean, those two other women I knew, if they had the ability to catch him sooner, that would have prevented rapes. That is what I think is really important," said Patterson.

