Governor Josh Stein proclaims April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Governor Josh Stein proclaimed April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month to support survivors and spread awareness. North Carolinians are encouraged to join others around the country on April 1 by wearing teal and sharing supportive content across social media using #WearTealDay and #SAAM2025.

Approximately 81% of women and 43% of men experience sexual assault and/or harassment in their lifetime, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

North Carolinians are encouraged to join others nationwide by wearing teal and sharing supportive content across social media using #WearTealDay and #SAAM2025.

"This month, we recognize the survivors of sexual assault in our state," Gov. Stein said.

He said, "Last year, we cleared the backlog of older sexual assault kits in our state, but there is more work to be done. That is why I have called on the General Assembly to fund a sexual assault cold case unit - because it is never too late to hold a perpetrator accountable or get justice for a victim of this heinous crime."

The NC Department of Administration's Council for Women and Youth Involvement (CFWYI) funds sexual assault programs in 96 counties in our state. These programs offer counseling, 24-hour crisis lines, transportation, and court and advocacy services.

If you or someone you know is experiencing sexual violence, there are resources available to support sexual assault survivors including a directory of state-funded sexual assault agencies on the NC Council for Women and Youth Involvement website.

