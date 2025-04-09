Cumberland County Schools proposes $649M budget, increase in teacher pay

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The superintendent for Cumberland County Schools released his budget for the 2025-2026 school year, totaling $649 million after accounting for funding from all sources.

Of that amount, Superintendent Dr. Marvin Connelly called for a $14 million increase in supplemental pay for teachers, assistant principals, and principals.

The teacher supplemental pay is being proposed for an increase from $3,475 to $5,731.

"Wonderful! That makes my heart so happy because they are so deserving," said retired school social worker Amy Byrd. "We've got to do better for our teachers who always do the best for our children. But this ultimately makes sure our education is the best for our students that we can get."

Connelly is also proposing an increase in supplemental pay for assistant principals from 9.5 percent to 11.5 percent and for principals, from 25 percent to 27 percent.

To help adjust for these increases, the school board is hopeful that the district receives the projected funding amount set to come from the state and federal purse. Additionally, requested revenue from Cumberland County, along with a $2.7 million reduction in spending at central services and a decrease of $700,000 spent on contracted services, is also expected to help offset that cost.

ALSO SEE: 6 UNC international students face deportation after visas revoked

"This is a great time to be able to say any new money that we get back from the county can go back out to our staff and we can anchor it in excellence," said Jay Toland, who serves as assistant superintendent for business operations for Cumberland County Schools.

Meanwhile, some parents are cautiously optimistic.

"On one hand, we don't want to pay teachers more. But on the other side, we do have to look at the budget, and what can we do?" said one woman.

"I'm not really worried about the money itself, just how it's used," said parent Deandra Womack. "You just kind of wait it out and hope the people in place fight for what the community needs."

The school board will have another check-in and review of the budget on April 24 before agreeing on a 2025-2026 budget at their May 13 board meeting. On May 15, Cumberland County Commissioners will receive the budget and agree upon what the district should receive at the end of June.